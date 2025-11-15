Atam Valves standalone net profit declines 45.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.57% to Rs 11.41 croreNet profit of Atam Valves declined 45.78% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 32.57% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.4116.92 -33 OPM %14.1115.48 -PBDT1.362.42 -44 PBT1.202.27 -47 NP0.901.66 -46
