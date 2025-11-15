Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 1.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.24% to Rs 67.14 croreNet profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 1.02% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 67.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales67.1462.61 7 OPM %4.965.02 -PBDT4.484.23 6 PBT2.822.36 19 NP1.981.96 1
