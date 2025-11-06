Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NDR Auto approves investments in new projects and NDR Auto Components Safety Systems

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 November 2025

The board of NDR Auto Components at its meeting held on 06 November 2025 has approved setting up of a project for manufacturing Seat Belt Reminder System at the existing manufacturing facility of the Company situated at Gujarat in technical collaboration with Fujikura for an investment of Rs. 7.43 crore approx. and for the above-said purpose approved entering into Technical Assistance Agreement with Fujikura.

The board also approved setting up of a project for manufacturing seating latches at the existing manufacturing facility of the Company situated at Pathredi, Gurugram, in technical collaboration with Fisher Dynamics Corporation for an investment of Rs. 17.43 crore approx. and for abovesaid purpose approved entering into Technology License Agreement with Fisher Dynamics Corporation.

 

The board approved to invest an amount of Rs. 3 crore in the equity shares of the NDR Auto Components Safety Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company by way of subscribing to the Rights Issues offer of NDR Auto Components Safety Systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

