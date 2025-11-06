Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Z F Steering Gear (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Z F Steering Gear (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Sales rise 8.45% to Rs 120.56 crore

Net loss of Z F Steering Gear (India) reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.45% to Rs 120.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 111.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales120.56111.17 8 OPM %10.2510.24 -PBDT11.5815.62 -26 PBT0.105.93 -98 NP-0.391.72 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

