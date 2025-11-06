Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajmera Realty & Infra India approves stock split of 1-into-5

Ajmera Realty & Infra India approves stock split of 1-into-5

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

At board meeting held on 06 November 2025

The board of Ajmera Realty & Infra India at its meeting held on 06 November 2025 has approved Sub-division / Split of the existing 1 (One) Equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 5 (Five) Equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/ (Rupees Two only) each, fully paid-up and consequent alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the Shareholders and any regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade in negative terrain; realty shares decline for 2nd day

Benchmarks trade in negative terrain; realty shares decline for 2nd day

Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 25.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 25.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Z F Steering Gear (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Z F Steering Gear (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 27.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 27.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon