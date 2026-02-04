Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 17.40% to Rs 1597.58 croreNet loss of Jain Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 41.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 1597.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1360.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1597.581360.78 17 OPM %10.3912.91 -PBDT59.4364.58 -8 PBT-9.981.43 PL NP-41.860.95 PL
First Published: Feb 04 2026