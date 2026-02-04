Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit declines 0.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.88% to Rs 39096.96 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv declined 0.08% to Rs 2229.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2231.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.88% to Rs 39096.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31306.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.39096.9631306.5335.4739.526635.606100.016305.775811.512229.152231.00

