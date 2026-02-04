Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit declines 0.08% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 24.88% to Rs 39096.96 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finserv declined 0.08% to Rs 2229.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2231.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.88% to Rs 39096.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31306.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales39096.9631306.53 25 OPM %35.4739.52 -PBDT6635.606100.01 9 PBT6305.775811.51 9 NP2229.152231.00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST