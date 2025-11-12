Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit rises 37.99% in the September 2025 quarter

NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit rises 37.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Sales rise 38.00% to Rs 103.61 crore

Net profit of NDR INVIT Trust rose 37.99% to Rs 37.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.00% to Rs 103.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales103.6175.08 38 OPM %87.8986.21 -PBDT62.3757.02 9 PBT42.5041.38 3 NP37.0526.85 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

