NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit rises 37.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.00% to Rs 103.61 croreNet profit of NDR INVIT Trust rose 37.99% to Rs 37.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.00% to Rs 103.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales103.6175.08 38 OPM %87.8986.21 -PBDT62.3757.02 9 PBT42.5041.38 3 NP37.0526.85 38
