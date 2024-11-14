Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 65.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.44% to Rs 6.30 croreNet profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries declined 65.83% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.44% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.307.82 -19 OPM %-0.482.43 -PBDT6.395.89 8 PBT6.115.66 8 NP6.1217.91 -66
