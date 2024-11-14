Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 254.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 0.66 croreNet profit of Informed Technologies India rose 254.29% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.660.54 22 OPM %-25.76-94.44 -PBDT1.750.52 237 PBT1.660.42 295 NP1.240.35 254
