Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 78.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.30% to Rs 176.50 croreNet profit of Manomay Tex India rose 78.07% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.30% to Rs 176.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales176.50133.41 32 OPM %13.137.72 -PBDT14.166.40 121 PBT6.413.38 90 NP4.792.69 78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content