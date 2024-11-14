Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.62% to Rs 1.24 croreNet profit of Pushpsons Industries declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.241.30 -5 OPM %6.4516.92 -PBDT0.100.23 -57 PBT0.080.21 -62 NP0.080.21 -62
