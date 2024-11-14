Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 6.95% to Rs 1687.74 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 9.25% to Rs 49.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 1687.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1578.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1687.741578.04 7 OPM %12.5516.68 -PBDT192.55243.93 -21 PBT128.88186.34 -31 NP49.7145.50 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts lower at 77,550; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss delayed due to rain

indigo airlines, indigo

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

Spicejet

SpiceJet clears $90.8 million EDC debt, secures full ownership of 13 planes

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Hindustan Aeronautics share price gains 3% as Q2 profit jumps 22% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon