Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.80% to Rs 43.78 crore

Net profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.80% to Rs 43.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.43.7833.732.172.700.290.240.200.140.140.10