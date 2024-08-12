Business Standard
Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore
Net profit of Khandelwal Extractions rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.200.19 5 OPM %45.0042.11 -PBDT0.130.12 8 PBT0.120.11 9 NP0.120.11 9
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

