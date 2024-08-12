Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Khandelwal Extractions rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.200.1945.0042.110.130.120.120.110.120.11