Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Khandelwal Extractions rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.200.19 5 OPM %45.0042.11 -PBDT0.130.12 8 PBT0.120.11 9 NP0.120.11 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content