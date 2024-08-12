Neil Industries standalone net profit declines 35.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.21% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries declined 35.42% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.21% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.