Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 129.63% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Yaan Enterprises declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 129.63% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.620.27 130 OPM %3.2311.11 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.010.02 -50
