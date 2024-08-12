SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 56.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 12.19 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of SNL Bearings rose 56.97% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.1911.8025.6817.803.832.613.442.222.591.65