SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 56.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 12.19 croreNet profit of SNL Bearings rose 56.97% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.1911.80 3 OPM %25.6817.80 -PBDT3.832.61 47 PBT3.442.22 55 NP2.591.65 57
