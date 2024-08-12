P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.01% to Rs 12.45 croreNet profit of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.01% to Rs 12.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.458.19 52 OPM %1.20-4.88 -PBDT1.280.12 967 PBT0.19-0.97 LP NP0.19-0.97 LP
