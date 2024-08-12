Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 35.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.62% to Rs 2.55 croreNet profit of Cil Securities rose 35.14% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.62% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.552.03 26 OPM %30.5926.11 -PBDT0.750.51 47 PBT0.670.49 37 NP0.500.37 35
