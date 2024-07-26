Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.50% to Rs 300.10 croreNet profit of Nelcast rose 10.86% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 300.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 292.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales300.10292.77 3 OPM %6.736.60 -PBDT14.0515.09 -7 PBT8.139.21 -12 NP7.967.18 11
