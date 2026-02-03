Neo Infracon consolidated net profit rises 7.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.16% to Rs 2.48 crore

Net profit of Neo Infracon rose 7.14% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.16% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.482.7320.1618.320.440.360.380.310.300.28

