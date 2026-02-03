Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grand Oak Canyons Distillery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.070 0 OPM %57.140 -PBDT0.06-0.34 LP PBT0.06-0.34 LP NP0.06-0.34 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

The Anup Engineering standalone net profit declines 21.20% in the December 2025 quarter

The Anup Engineering standalone net profit declines 21.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Dynamic Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dynamic Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 8.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 8.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNew Baggage Rules 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance