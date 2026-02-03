The Anup Engineering standalone net profit declines 21.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.61% to Rs 192.57 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering declined 21.20% to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.61% to Rs 192.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 171.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.192.57171.0122.0723.6139.4140.2432.5434.2424.7231.37

