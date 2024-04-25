Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nestle India and Dr Reddy's to form JV focused on nutritional health solutions

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
NestlIndia and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to form a joint venture to bring innovative nutraceutical brands to consumers in India and other agreed territories.
The partnership will bring together the well-known global range of nutritional health solutions as well as vitamin, minerals, herbals and supplements of NestlHealth Science (NHSc) with the strong and established commercial strengths of Dr. Reddy's in India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The joint venture will help JV Partners combine their strengths and grow their complementary nutraceuticals portfolios in categories such as metabolic, hospital nutrition, general wellness , women's health and child nutrition for consumers across India. The JV Company will be headquartered in Hyderabad. The JV Company will leverage the capabilities as well as services of the NestlGroup and Dr. Reddy's.
Select brands will be licensed by the JV Partners to the JV company. The NestlGroup will license brands such as Nature's Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Resource High Protein, Optifast, Resource Diabetic, Peptamen, Resource Renal and Resource Dialysis. Dr. Reddy's will license brands such as Rebalanz, Celevida, Antoxid, Kidrich-D3, Becozinc in the nutrition, and OTC segments. The JV Company is expected to become operational in Q2 of FY'25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon