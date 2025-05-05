Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 44.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.95% to Rs 414.65 croreNet profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 44.94% to Rs 42.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.95% to Rs 414.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 265.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.83% to Rs 114.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.69% to Rs 1149.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 724.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales414.65265.89 56 1149.02724.08 59 OPM %14.4115.21 -13.9314.16 - PBDT61.0841.54 47 165.32108.21 53 PBT57.9039.81 45 153.98101.96 51 NP42.9929.66 45 114.4875.90 51
