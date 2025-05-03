Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medinova Diagnostic Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Medinova Diagnostic Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 0.80% to Rs 2.51 crore

Net profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services remain constant at Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.00% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 9.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.512.49 1 9.8110.17 -4 OPM %33.8630.12 -30.4827.34 - PBDT0.800.74 8 2.642.41 10 PBT0.760.70 9 2.502.28 10 NP0.600.60 0 1.902.00 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Parag Milk Foods posts PAT of Rs 26 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin rises to 8.2%

Parag Milk Foods posts PAT of Rs 26 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin rises to 8.2%

Board of Indian Bank approves capital raising

Board of Indian Bank approves capital raising

Marico Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 343 cr

Marico Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 343 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon