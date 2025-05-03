Medinova Diagnostic Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.80% to Rs 2.51 croreNet profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services remain constant at Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.00% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 9.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.512.49 1 9.8110.17 -4 OPM %33.8630.12 -30.4827.34 - PBDT0.800.74 8 2.642.41 10 PBT0.760.70 9 2.502.28 10 NP0.600.60 0 1.902.00 -5
