Monday, May 05, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Affle 3i secures patent in US to tackle fraud activities in advertising ecosystem

Affle 3i secures patent in US to tackle fraud activities in advertising ecosystem

Image

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Affle 3i said that it has been granted a new patent in the United States (US) targeting fraud detection in app installations, reinforcing its global IP portfolio.

The newly awarded patent, titled Method and System for Application Installation and Detection of Fraud in Advertisement, addresses the pressing challenge of fraudulent activities in the digital advertising ecosystem, particularly focusing on fraudulent app installations.

The system leverages advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to augment the reliability of performance-driven advertising by filtering out manipulated signals, detecting behavioral anomalies, verifying publisher authenticity and monitoring app installation processes for legitimacy.

This milestone marks Affle 3is 13th patent grant, adding to its total IP portfolio of 36 patents filed to date. The patent further strengthens the companys AI-powered consumer platform stack, building upon its previously granted IPs that collectively enhance the quality and effectiveness of conversion-driven marketing.

 

Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer recommendations and conversions through relevant Mobile Advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 8.95% to Rs 100.22 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 91.99 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 10.8% QoQ to Rs 601.7 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter advanced 1.07% to end at Rs 1,599.05 on Friday, 2 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit declines 2.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit declines 2.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Medinova Diagnostic Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Medinova Diagnostic Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Parag Milk Foods posts PAT of Rs 26 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin rises to 8.2%

Parag Milk Foods posts PAT of Rs 26 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin rises to 8.2%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEKKR vs RR Pitch ReportDonald Trump Tariffs on Foreign MoviesAlcatraz prison OpeningMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon