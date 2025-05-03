Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.65% in the March 2025 quarter

May 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 34.91% to Rs 86.45 crore

Net profit of Vastu Finserve India Pvt rose 5.65% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.91% to Rs 86.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.92% to Rs 12.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.67% to Rs 314.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 220.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales86.4564.08 35 314.02220.11 43 OPM %52.1576.54 -49.5768.33 - PBDT6.1917.85 -65 16.8846.38 -64 PBT5.6017.37 -68 14.7644.64 -67 NP4.494.25 6 12.1228.80 -58

May 03 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

