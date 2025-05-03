Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit declines 2.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.86% to Rs 14871.86 croreNet profit of Avenue Supermarts declined 2.19% to Rs 550.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 563.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.86% to Rs 14871.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12726.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.78% to Rs 2708.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2536.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 59358.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50788.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14871.8612726.55 17 59358.0550788.83 17 OPM %6.427.41 -7.568.08 - PBDT961.16968.09 -1 4542.194192.09 8 PBT720.30763.20 -6 3672.673461.33 6 NP550.90563.25 -2 2708.022536.17 7
