Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.84 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.84 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 2.16% to Rs 1825.18 crore

Net Loss of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 95.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 83.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.16% to Rs 1825.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1865.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1825.181865.50 -2 OPM %-9.83-11.70 -PBDT-79.25-60.92 -30 PBT-147.81-117.71 -26 NP-95.84-83.08 -15

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

