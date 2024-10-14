Sangam Finserv standalone net profit declines 5.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.15% to Rs 4.62 croreNet profit of Sangam Finserv declined 5.32% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.625.03 -8 OPM %84.2087.08 -PBDT3.293.50 -6 PBT3.253.44 -6 NP2.492.63 -5
