Sangam Finserv standalone net profit declines 5.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 8.15% to Rs 4.62 crore

Net profit of Sangam Finserv declined 5.32% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.625.03 -8 OPM %84.2087.08 -PBDT3.293.50 -6 PBT3.253.44 -6 NP2.492.63 -5

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

