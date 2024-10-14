Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit rises 280.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1533.33% to Rs 0.98 croreNet profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems rose 280.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1533.33% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.980.06 1533 OPM %12.240 -PBDT0.230.05 360 PBT0.230.05 360 NP0.190.05 280
