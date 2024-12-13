Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New India Assurance Company receives ratings action from AM BEST

New India Assurance Company receives ratings action from AM BEST

Image

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
AM Best has assigned the India National Scale Rating (NSR) of aaa.IN (Exceptional) and has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++(Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of bbb+ (Good) to The New India Assurance Company . The outlook of these credit ratings is Stable.

The ratings reflect the Company's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favourable business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex climbs 1,400 pts from day's low to 81,450; FMCG, IT cos lead gains

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

TTML declines in trade; 32.044 mn shares change hands on NSE, 1.7 mn on BSE

Supreme Court, SC

SC grants conditional bail to ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in cash-for-job scam

atm money cash

EPFO subscribers may soon withdraw claim amounts from accounts through ATMs

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Worker shortages raise doubts over Britain's plan to build for growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon