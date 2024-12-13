Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects launches QIP with floor price of Rs 1,214.98/sh

Kalpataru Projects launches QIP with floor price of Rs 1,214.98/sh

Image

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International announced that its board has approved the opening of issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 1,214.98 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Thursday, 12 December 2024.

The floor price of Rs 1,214.98 is at a discount of 5.45% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 1284.95 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

The issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the bookrunning lead manager appointed for the issue.

 

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is part of the Kalpataru Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in EPC and real estate. KPIL is involved in EPC segment mainly in power T&D segment, railway infrastructure and oil & gas infrastructure and has presence in 70 countries. KPIL has extended its reach in the European market through its subsidiary Linjemontagei Grastorp AB in Sweden and Latin America through its subsidiary Fasttel Engenharia Ltda in Brazil.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.2% to Rs 125.50 crore on a 9.1% increase in net sales to Rs 4,929.93 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 0.58% to Rs 1,277.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ficci logo

Ficci FLO's annual meet hosts 350 women entrepreneurs in Northeast region

Parliament

Parliament session LIVE: Debate on Constitution to begin in Lok Sabha today

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Markets off day's lows; Sensex 650 pts lower at 80,600; PSB, Metal fall 2%

Prtha Chatterjee

Cash-for-job scam: SC grants future bail to former WB min Partha Chatterjee

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Stock market crash: Dixon Tech, Ambuja, BHEL among stocks to buy on dips

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon