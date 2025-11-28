Newgen wins order worth Rs 13.96 cr in Malaysia

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Newgen Software Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies incorporated in Singapore, has accepted a Letter of Award (LOA) from a leading bank in Malaysia for enterprise content management system (ECM). The aggregate value of the aforesaid Award is RM 6,465,400.80 (approximately Rs 13.96 crore).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content