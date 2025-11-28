Friday, November 28, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Magellanic Cloud subsidiary wins order worth Rs 3 cr

Magellanic Cloud subsidiary wins order worth Rs 3 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Scandron, a subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, has received a work order from M/s. Resonia, a Vedanta group company. The work order involves the use of drones for cargo transportation, as part of ongoing initiatives to improve efficiency and enhance operational capabilities in the relevant sector.

The total value of the contract is approx. Rs 3 crore for execution of Phase-I, covering a quantity of 500 MT. The execution of the additional 1,500 MT (Phase-II) valued approx. Rs 9 crore shall be considered upon successful completion of Phase-I.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

