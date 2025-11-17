Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit rises 3.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 1.73 croreNet profit of Gilada Finance & Investments rose 3.64% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.731.60 8 OPM %56.6560.00 -PBDT0.770.75 3 PBT0.760.74 3 NP0.570.55 4
