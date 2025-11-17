Ganga Papers India standalone net profit declines 8.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.17% to Rs 70.60 croreNet profit of Ganga Papers India declined 8.82% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.17% to Rs 70.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales70.6057.32 23 OPM %2.522.58 -PBDT1.010.93 9 PBT0.420.38 11 NP0.310.34 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content