NHPC slips as Q2 PAT drops 41% YoY to Rs 908 cr

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

NHPC slipped 2.47% to Rs 82.44 after the company reported 41.19% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 908.97 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 1,545.85 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 4.11% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,051.93 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances for the quarter was at Rs 1,571.36 crore, up 2.01% from Rs 1,540.28 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

During Q2 FY25, total expenses increased 16.36% YoY to Rs 1,831.08 crore. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 373.27 crore (up 5.47% YoY) and finance costs stood at 292.69 crore (up 153.19% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the margins front, the PSU company's operating margin shed to 1.36% in Q2 FY25 from 51.95% posted in Q2 FY24. Net profit margin was at 35.04% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 57.77% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On half year basis, the net profit declined 24.97% to Rs 1,937.57 crore on 4.11% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,051.93 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 67.40% stake in the company.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

