Monday, January 05, 2026 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE gains on bagging Rs 293-cr defence order from Indian Army

NIBE gains on bagging Rs 293-cr defence order from Indian Army

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

NIBE surged 5.46% to Rs 1,295.30 after it has secured a domestic defence contract worth Rs 292.69 crore from the Indian Army under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The order involves the manufacturing and supply of ground equipment, accessories, ESP and ammunition for a Universal Rocket Launcher System capable of integrating multiple rocket types, including long-range rockets with strike capabilities of 150 km and 300 km.

As per the contract terms, the company is required to furnish a performance-cum-warranty bank guarantee equivalent to 10% of the total contract value within 30 days of signing the agreement.

The contract will be executed in tranches over a period of 12 months. The total consideration of Rs 292.69 crore is inclusive of all taxes and duties.

 

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions. Further, the promoters or promoter group entities do not have any interest in the awarding authority.

Also Read

Markets

From Baidu unit to Jio, Asia's IPO boom shows no sign of slowing in 2026

A Nykaa store in New Delhi, India

Nykaa shares advance 3% on revenue growth outlook; JM Fin hikes target

share markets LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's low, Nifty near 26,300; India VIX up 6%, IT shares bleed

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio seizes chance to remake Latin America in Venezuela gambit

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI eases to 'poor', yet smog continues to disrupt flights, travel

NIBE operates in manufacturing critical components for the defence sector, electric vehicles (E-Vehicles), and software development. The company is engaged in fabrication and machining of components used in the defence sector, as well as assembly of components for E-vehicles.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.44 crore in Q2FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 9.12 crore posted in Q2FY25. Revenue from operations fell 46.04% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 73.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PNB rises as domestic deposits climb 8% YoY in Q3 FY26

PNB rises as domestic deposits climb 8% YoY in Q3 FY26

J&K Bank gains as gross advances grow 17% YoY in Q3FY26

J&K Bank gains as gross advances grow 17% YoY in Q3FY26

Mahindra Finance gains as Q3 disbursements climb 7% YoY to Rs 17,600-cr

Mahindra Finance gains as Q3 disbursements climb 7% YoY to Rs 17,600-cr

Union Bank of India rises as domestic advances jump 7% YoY in Q3

Union Bank of India rises as domestic advances jump 7% YoY in Q3

Indices drift lower in early trade; VIX spurts 5.84%

Indices drift lower in early trade; VIX spurts 5.84%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026OTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon