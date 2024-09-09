Business Standard
Nibe Space signs MoU with leading infra can defence companies

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
To offer earth observation constellation on lease basis and allied services of images and analytics
Nibe Space, a subsidiary of NIBE has signed Memorandum of Understanding with leading infra & Defence companies and startups of India to collaborate as a consortium for supply of equipment, services, skills, systems and support services etc. for its aim to build and operate a Private Earth Observation Constellation & corresponding ground segment to provide constellation on lease basis, offer images and analytics as a service.
First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

