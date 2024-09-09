Business Standard
Jio Financial Services and BlackRock Advisors Singapore form JV

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
For investment advisory services
Jio Financial Services and BlackRock Advisors Singapore have incorporated a joint venture company named Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers on 06 September 2024, to carry on, inter alia, the primary business of investment advisory services subject to regulatory approvals.
The Company will invest an amount of Rs. 3 crore towards initial subscription of 30,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each. The Certificate of Incorporation was received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, on 07 September 2024.
First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

