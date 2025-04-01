Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

NSE India VIX soars 8.37% to 13.78.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,308.55, a premium of 142.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,165.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 353.65 points, or 1.50%, to 23,165.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 8.37% to 13.78.

Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Aeronautics and HDFC Bank were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

Pound speculative net longs climb further

Sensex plummet 1,390 pts; Nifty ends below 23,200; VIX soars 8.37%

Trent rallies after crossing 1,000 fashion stores; Zudio surpasses 750 stores

Australian markets rise after RBA holds key rate

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.38%

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

