Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound speculative net longs climb further

Pound speculative net longs climb further

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Large currency speculative net longs in the Pound futures edged further, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 44283 contracts in the data reported through March 25, 2025. This was a weekly addition of 14881 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex plummet 1,390 pts; Nifty ends below 23,200; VIX soars 8.37%

Sensex plummet 1,390 pts; Nifty ends below 23,200; VIX soars 8.37%

Trent rallies after crossing 1,000 fashion stores; Zudio surpasses 750 stores

Trent rallies after crossing 1,000 fashion stores; Zudio surpasses 750 stores

Australian markets rise after RBA holds key rate

Australian markets rise after RBA holds key rate

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.38%

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.38%

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 4.24 lakh tractors in FY25

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 4.24 lakh tractors in FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon