Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
NSE India VIX dropped 7.45% to 15.37.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,404, a premium of 36.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,367.50 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 250.50 points or 1.04% to 24,367.50.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 7.45% to 15.37.
State Bank of India, Trent and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

