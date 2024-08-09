Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 7.45% to 15.37.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,404, a premium of 36.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,367.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 250.50 points or 1.04% to 24,367.50.

State Bank of India, Trent and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.