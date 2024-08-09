Japanese markets close higher

The Nikkei average finished 0.56 percent higher at 35,025 after another choppy day of trading. The broader Topix index settled 0.88 percent higher at 2,483.30 ahead of a long weekend.

Electronics component manufacturer Fujikura soared nealry20 percent to pace the gainers while staffing agency Recruit Holdings surged 6.8 percent.

Cosmetic company Shiseido plunged over 12 percent on disappointing half-year results.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Japanese shares closed higher as U.S. recession worries eased.