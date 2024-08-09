Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Japanese markets close higher

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Japanese shares closed higher as U.S. recession worries eased.
The Nikkei average finished 0.56 percent higher at 35,025 after another choppy day of trading. The broader Topix index settled 0.88 percent higher at 2,483.30 ahead of a long weekend.
Electronics component manufacturer Fujikura soared nealry20 percent to pace the gainers while staffing agency Recruit Holdings surged 6.8 percent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Cosmetic company Shiseido plunged over 12 percent on disappointing half-year results.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parliament LIVE news update: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

Govt invites EoI to build multiproduct food irradiation units under PMKSY

Humans may foster emotional ties with ChatGPT's Voice Mode, cautions OpenAI

Apnarupee Fin India Limited Honored with Maha Brand Award

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG examination

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon