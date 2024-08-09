Honasa Consumer consolidated net profit rises 55.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.28% to Rs 554.06 croreNet profit of Honasa Consumer rose 55.08% to Rs 40.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 554.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 464.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales554.06464.49 19 OPM %8.326.31 -PBDT61.8140.45 53 PBT52.4033.95 54 NP40.2625.96 55
