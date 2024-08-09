Honasa Consumer consolidated net profit rises 55.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.28% to Rs 554.06 crore

Net profit of Honasa Consumer rose 55.08% to Rs 40.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 554.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 464.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.554.06464.498.326.3161.8140.4552.4033.9540.2625.96