Nifty August futures trade at premium

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,796.20, a premium of 26 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,770.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 71.35 points or 0.29% to 24,770.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 3.52% to 13.33.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.