Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX dropped 3.52% to 13.33.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,796.20, a premium of 26 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,770.20 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 71.35 points or 0.29% to 24,770.20.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 3.52% to 13.33.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

