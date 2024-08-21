Piramal Ent board OKs raising Rs 150-cr via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises announced that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a green shoe option aggregating to Rs 150 crore on private placement basis.
The base issue size is of Rs 50 crore along with a green shoe option to retain over subscription of up to Rs 100 crore, aggregating to Rs 150 crore.
These secured, rated, listed, redeemable, NCDs have a coupon rate of 9.5% per annum paid annually and on redemption date, which is 7 July 2034.
The debentures are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market (WDM) segment of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)/ National Stock Exchange (NSE). NSE is the designated stock exchange.
Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is a leading diversified NBFC in India with a presence across retail lending, wholesale lending, and fund-based platforms. The company has investments and assets worth around $10 billion, with a network of branches across 26 states/UTs.
The NBFC reported 64.33% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 181.48 crore in Q1 FY24 as against Rs 508.78 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Total income fell 25.99% to Rs 2,145.38 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 2,898.79 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
More From This Section
The scrip ended 0.33% higher at Rs 1,004.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content