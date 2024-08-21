Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Ent board OKs raising Rs 150-cr via NCDs

Piramal Ent board OKs raising Rs 150-cr via NCDs

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Piramal Enterprises announced that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a green shoe option aggregating to Rs 150 crore on private placement basis.
The base issue size is of Rs 50 crore along with a green shoe option to retain over subscription of up to Rs 100 crore, aggregating to Rs 150 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
These secured, rated, listed, redeemable, NCDs have a coupon rate of 9.5% per annum paid annually and on redemption date, which is 7 July 2034.
The debentures are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market (WDM) segment of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)/ National Stock Exchange (NSE). NSE is the designated stock exchange.
Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is a leading diversified NBFC in India with a presence across retail lending, wholesale lending, and fund-based platforms. The company has investments and assets worth around $10 billion, with a network of branches across 26 states/UTs.
The NBFC reported 64.33% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 181.48 crore in Q1 FY24 as against Rs 508.78 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Total income fell 25.99% to Rs 2,145.38 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 2,898.79 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

More From This Section

Remsons Industries updates of Dividend

Remsons Industries updates of Dividend

Share India Securities board approves surrender of PMS license granted by SEBI

Share India Securities board approves surrender of PMS license granted by SEBI

Kilburn Engg jumps after board OKs to acquire 100% stake in Monga Strayfield

Kilburn Engg jumps after board OKs to acquire 100% stake in Monga Strayfield

UK Pound hovers around 1-year high above $1.30 mark

UK Pound hovers around 1-year high above $1.30 mark

Sensex breaches 80k; Nifty above 24,750; VIX drops 3.52%

Sensex breaches 80k; Nifty above 24,750; VIX drops 3.52%

The scrip ended 0.33% higher at Rs 1,004.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

World's Oldest Person, Maria Branyas Morera

World's oldest person, Maria Branyas Morera, passes away at 117 in Spain

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

E-vendors created 15.8 mn jobs in India including 3.5 mn for women: Report

Pooja Khedkar IAS trainee

LIVE news: Delhi HC extends interim protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar till Aug 29

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 14, 2024. REUTERS

Israel-Hamas war: Hezbollah fires around 50 rockets, hitting Golan Heights

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Microsoft to release Indiana Jones for Sony PlayStation 5 after Xbox debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon